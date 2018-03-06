Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2018 Annual Meeting

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) announced that it will be attending the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2018 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, March 6 to 10.

The company will use the venue to showcase its Bird & Cronin brand, as well as select products from its Therapy Products and Hausmann Divisions. The five-day convention will include approximately 650 companies with over 12,000 orthopaedic surgeons and 1,500 other healthcare professionals to evaluate the latest orthopaedic science and technology. The company will be exhibiting at booth #3335.

'We have attended AAOS for over 25 years, and look forward to presenting as part of Dynatornics,' stated Mike Cronin, Co-President at the Bird & Cronin Division. 'AAOS is a great opportunity for us to reach our core customer base and build our brand in this exciting industry.'

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), through its Therapy Products, Hausmann Industries, and Bird & Cronin Divisions, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry, orthopedic soft goods, as well as other specialty patient, rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, orthopedists, hospitals, clinics, and other medical professionals, and institutions. More information including earning releases and other financial information are available at www.dynatronics.com/investors. Information about the company's products and services is available at www.dynatronics.com, www.hausmann.com, and www.birdcronin.com.

