Reliant Gold (CSE: RNG) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "RNG", having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the same symbol. Reliant Gold is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

The company currently holds a 100% interest in the East Bay Property, located approximately 90 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, Ontario, and 130 kilometres southwest of Goldcorp Inc.'s Musselwhite Gold Mine. The property is comprised of 56 mineral claim units totalling 896 hectares in the McVicar Lake area.

The East Bay Property area has had a significant amount of mineral exploration since the late 1920's, focusing mainly on gold, although copper, nickel and platinum-palladium have also been discovered on the property. To date, 26 gold, 3 copper and l copper-nickel occurrences have been discovered in the McVicar Lake area.

For more information about the East Bay Property, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report recently filed on Sedar.

The company also holds a 1% royalty on the net smelter returns from the future production and sale of minerals from the Borden Lake South Property, located near Chapleau, Ontario, which was acquired by Goldcorp Inc. in June 2016.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.reliantgold.com, contact Kabir Ahmed, President and CEO, at 416-820-4107 or email info@reliantgold.com.

