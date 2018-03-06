Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-06 16:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company or "Lietuvos energija") identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



On 5 March 2018, the board of Lietuvos Energija, UAB (hereinafter - the Company or Lietuvos Energija) made a decision to approve the initiation of contribution of assets of Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant to the authorised capital of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB (hereinafter - Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba) as contribution in kind.



Value of the contributed assets of Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant to the authorised capital of "Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba", set by the independent asset valuers, is EUR 8,061,000.



In 2017 Lietuvos Energija acquired assets of Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant from Vilniaus Šilumos Tinklai, AB for EUR 9,935,000. The price of assets also included synergies, received by the companies belonging to Lietuvos Energija Group. Therefore, the value of assets contributed to the authorised capital of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba is lower. The aforementioned synergies include the potential investments in the connection to Vilnius centralised heating networks.



The general meeting of shareholders of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba still has to approve the transfer of Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant which shall take place from 1 April 2018.



