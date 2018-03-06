The "Global Cloud Monitoring Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cloud Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $2.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17.1% CAGR during the forecast period
Cloud monitoring is a system that is used to review, monitor, and manage operational workflow and processes within a cloud-based IT asset or infrastructure. It is the incorporation of manual or automated IT monitoring and management techniques which are used to ensure the optimal performance of cloud infrastructure or platform.
Cloud monitoring is rapidly adopted in various industries such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, and retail and consumer goods due to its robust platform.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Service Model, the market report segments the market into Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Software as a Service.
- Based on Component, the market report segments the market into Services and Solution.
- Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises.
- Based on Vertical, the Cloud Monitoring market segments the market into BFSI, Government, Telecom IT, Healthcare Life sciences, Retail Consumer Goods, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Cloud Monitoring Market
Chapter 4. Global Cloud Monitoring Market by Component
Chapter 5. Global Cloud Monitoring Market by Organization Size
Chapter 6. Global Cloud Monitoring Market by Vertical
Chapter 7. Global Cloud Monitoring Market by Region
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- SolarWinds, Inc.
- Dynatrace
- Idera, Inc.
- SevOne, Inc.
- Zenoss Inc.
- Datadog
- Kaseya
- LogicMonitor
- Opsview
