06.03.2018
PR Newswire

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, March 6

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 8 and special resolutions 9 and 10 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 8. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 9. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 10. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & DiscretionaryAgainstVotes Withheld
Resolution 1:100.00%0.00%0
Resolution 2:99.93%0.07%45,750
Resolution 3:100.00%0.00%0
Resolution 4:100.00%0.00%19,628
Resolution 5:100.00%0.00%19,628
Resolution 6:100.00%0.00%19,628
Resolution 7:100.00%0.00%19,628
Resolution 8:99.90%0.10%0
Resolution 9:99.84%0.16%0
Resolution 10:99.98%0.02%0

6 March 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire