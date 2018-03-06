StarLeaf reinforces its position as the leading native to Microsoft meeting room solution that caters for both Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams users.

StarLeaf, leading provider of meeting room and management solutions for Microsoft, is the first manufacturer to deliver full meeting room support for Microsoft Teams, the chat-based workspace in Microsoft Office 365. This new product development provides the enterprise with investment protection, by delivering one meeting room environment that automatically works for both Skype for Business and Teams users.

The StarLeaf GTm family of systems allow organizations, currently using Skype for Business, and looking forwards to using Microsoft Teams, to deploy meeting room solutions that work seamlessly with both Microsoft platforms. This announcement cements StarLeaf's position as the leading provider of Microsoft UC meeting room solutions for the enterprise.

"Throughout our product development we maintain a sharp focus on the user experience. This absolute commitment has allowed us to deliver a simple and consistent meeting room environment regardless of whether the system is joining a Skype for Business or a Microsoft Teams meeting," said Jonathan Williams, Head of StarLeaf's Microsoft Business Unit.

"As Microsoft delivers on its roadmap for Microsoft Teams, we will continue to deliver on our roadmap to ensure that our customers continue to realize a return on their investment, while also receiving new features and advancements from both the meeting room itself, and from the essential meeting room management platform."

Jonathan concluded: "Our position and product direction is clear. No matter what course Microsoft's platform takes, we are fully committed to delivering enterprise meeting room and management solutions that work today and more importantly in the future."

At Enterprise Connect (March 2018), StarLeaf will be showcasing this functionality on booth #212 where the GTm meeting room system will be available to join both a Microsoft Teams meeting and a Skype for Business meeting via the press of a single button. Visit us at Enterprise Connect to book a demo.

About StarLeaf's Microsoft meeting room solutions

The StarLeaf family of video meeting room and management solutions for Microsoft UC, provides the enterprise with all it needs to equip all of its meeting spaces, from huddle rooms through to larger meeting rooms. For end users, the StarLeaf GTm offers a beautifully simple and familiar environment, while admins benefit from a native system that registers directly to the Skype for Business Server and/or Office365. In addition, the StarLeaf Maestro platform gives admins management oversight and control of their meeting rooms. http://www.starleaf.com/.

