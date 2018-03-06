The number of passenger on international flights was 191 thousand in February and decreased by 5% compared to February last year. The decrease is mainly due to less passengers on the tourist market to Iceland. The demand was not in line with the total capacity increase on that market. The total capacity decreased by 1% and the passenger load factor was 74.3% compared to 75.9% in February last year.



The number of passengers on domestic and regional flights were just short of 22 thousand, decreasing by 3% compared to February last year. There was a great deal of weather disruptions during the month, and thus a significant number of domestic flights were cancelled. The capacity in February was 11% higher than in February last year, due to flights to Belfast in cooperation with Icelandair, which started in June 2017 and flights on the route between Keflavik and Akureyri which started in the end of February 2017. The passenger load factor was 62.6%.



Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 44% between as a result of new long-term assignments. Freight increased by 24% due to more import to Iceland, but a strike in the seafood industry in Iceland last year, which effected the export of fish negatively, also affects the comparison. The number of sold room nights at the Company's Hotels was down by 5% from last year. The main reason is closing of hotel rooms in Icelandair Hotel Natura due to renovation. The number of sold hotel rooms increased between years at all other hotels. The room utilisation was 81.6% compared to 85.6% in February 2017.



INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FEB 18 FEB 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 190,720 200,264 -5% 399,646 405,998 -2% Load Factor 74.3% 75.9% -1.6 ppt 73.1% 74.7% -1.6 ppt Available Seat KM 767.5 772.8 -1% 1,675.5 1,628.0 3% (ASK'000,000) DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FEB 18 FEB 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 21,850 22,494 -3% 44,149 42,719 3% Load Factor 62.6% 68.0% -5.4 ppt 60.0% 65.1% -5.1 ppt Available Seat KM 12.5 11.3 11% 26.5 22.4 18% (ASK'000,000) CHARTER FLIGHTS FEB 18 FEB 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 100.0% 0.0 ppt 100.0% 99.1% 0.9 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,694 1,871 44% 5,709 3,718 54% CARGO FEB 18 FEB 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM 9,337 7,525 24% 19,854 14,922 33% (FTK'000) HOTELS FEB 18 FEB 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room 25,116 25,116 0% 52,923 52,923 0% Nights Sold Hotel Room Nights 20,503 21,511 -5% 39,211 40,745 -4% Occupancy of Hotel Rooms 81.6% 85.6% -4.0 ppt 74.1% 77.0% -2.9 ppt



