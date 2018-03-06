Ascom Holding AG: Ascom expands communication, collaboration and coordination performance for Ascom Myco smartphone portfolio

BAAR, Switzerland, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW), a world-leader in workflow, alerts and communications solutions for healthcare and enterprise, is adding Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) capability to its Ascom Myco 2 smartphone. DECT is a robust, gold-standard technology that uses reserved, dedicated frequencies to ensure interference-free communications.

"The Ascom Myco 2 provides the reliability of DECT and the speed of Wi-Fi in one enterprise-grade smartphone," says Ascom CEO Holger Cordes. "It strengthens our mobility solutions and the Ascom Healthcare Platform, which brings together a dynamic portfolio of clinical and care solutions. Together they help bridge information gaps and unlock the power of mobile workflows for optimized care delivery, coordination and communication." The DECT capability is enabled by a firmware update, and applies to all existing and future Ascom Myco 2 smartphones.

Ascom has also announced it is developing a new Myco 3 smartphone. "We're really excited about this," comments Cordes. "We're taking the care management, care insight, tools and communication capabilities of the Ascom Myco and adding a sleek, modern and ergonomic design, powerful performance, an updated OS, and an enhanced user experience delivered via a larger, high definition screen format."

The Ascom Myco is built for time-sensitive and high-performance environments such as healthcare. It lets users securely access, interact with, and share information from devices, patients, machines, colleagues, and enterprise communication systems. Running on the Android OS, Ascom Myco provides a stable platform that boasts enterprise-level security, barcode scanning, infrared location, alert management and full support for Google Mobile Services.*

Ascom will demonstrate the DECT-enabled Ascom Myco 2 at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems exhibition (HIMSS 18), held March 5-9 in Las Vegas. "This is the ideal event at which to showcase the Ascom Myco," says Cordes. "HIMSS is dedicated to extending the best possible care to as many as possible and our team looks forward to showing how Ascom Myco helps achieve that."

*Android is a trademark of Google LLC

About Ascom

Ascom (http://www.ascom.com/) is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

