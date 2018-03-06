sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,00 Euro		+0,04
+0,29 %
WKN: A1JTC2 ISIN: FR0011184241 Ticker-Symbol: A89 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADOCIA SAS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,01
14,26
20:24
14,08
14,18
20:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADOCIA SAS
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADOCIA SAS14,00+0,29 %