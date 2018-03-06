Palm oil development and production company Equatorial Palm Oil (EPO) projected on Tuesday that its first shipment of crude palm oil would take place in Q4 2018. The company's Palm Oil Mill (POM) is currently under construction at the Palm Bay Estate in Liberia, with good progress reported on the first module of the project. The finished mill will include a kernel crushing plant and a biogas plant to capture methane from the palm oil mill effluent, with a bulking station being built by EPO just ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...