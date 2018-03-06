Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on April 6, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2018.

