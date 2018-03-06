CynergisTek, Inc.: CynergisTek to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE American: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, today announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 8th at 7:30 AM PST. Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: https://cynergistek.com/investor-relations/

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 50 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About CynergisTek Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Bryan Flynn

InvestorRelations@CynergisTek.com

SOURCE: CynergisTek, Inc.