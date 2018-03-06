Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Participate in 2018 Roth Conference in Dana Point, California

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) announced today that its management team will present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference being held March 11-13, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Chief Executive Officer Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr. is scheduled to present on Monday, March 12 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. He will also conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. Kelvyn will outline Dynatronics' growth strategy and he will discuss the Company's recent acquisitions. The presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dynatronics.com.

The annual ROTH Conference brings together public and private companies, as well as over 1,000 institutional, private equity, venture capital and high net worth/family office investors. The conference will feature company presentations, Q&A sessions, expert panels, management one-on-one and small group meetings.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present at the Roth Conference," said Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr., Dynatronics' CEO. "We have attended this conference for the past three years and it has proven to be a meaningful event for us."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), through its Therapy Products, Hausmann Industries, and Bird & Cronin Divisions, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry, orthopedic soft goods, as well as other specialty patient, rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, orthopedists, hospitals, clinics, and other medical professionals, and institutions. More information including earnings releases and other financial information are available at www.dynatronics.com/investors. Information about the company's products and services is available at www.dynatronics.com, www.hausmann.com, www.proteamtables.com, and www.birdcronin.com.

