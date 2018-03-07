Swedish healthcare provider digitizes pathology for primary diagnostics with Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity companySectra(STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Dalarna County Council in Sweden for digital pathology. Dalarna County Council is already using Sectra's solution for breast imaging. The two departments work particularly closely together in cancer care. Working within the same system will allow for convenient sharing of images and information, enabling efficient integrated diagnostics and patient-centric care.

"By digitizing pathology, we will enable a closer collaboration between pathologists as well as with other departments, thereby increasing efficiency in cancer care," says Tibor Tot, operation manager for laboratory medicine at Dalarna County Council. "For example, it will make the preparation of multidisciplinary team meetings easier as well as the actual meetings. In addition, Sectra's vendor-neutral solution lets us use different scanners from various vendors depending on which is most suitable for a certain type of pathology image. This will be very important for us moving forward."

The contract also comprises Sectra's solution for sharing pathology images and collaborating with others. Pathologists at Dalarna County Council will be able to share images and collaborate with pathologists working from elsewhere, both in and outside the country. It provides efficient use of resources and an ability to easily discuss cases with subspecialized pathologists.

Sectra digital pathology

Sectra's digital pathology solution includes digital tools which enable the pathologists to make their diagnoses and carry out reporting with higher precision and less time spent per case. The pathology solution isbuilt on the same platform as Sectra's solution for handling radiology images (Sectra PACS). This enables in-depth collaboration and easier sharing of medical images and patient informationbetween radiologists and pathologists as well as with other medical disciplines involved in cancer care-so called integrated diagnostics. In addition, using a common platform leads to reduced maintenance and operating costs. Sectra offers a complete, vendor-neutral solution for primary diagnostics that includes storage solutions and an advanced review workstation. In the US, digital pathology for primary diagnostics is still pending FDA approval.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander,

CEO and President Sectra AB,

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh,

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions,

+46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/swedish-healthcare-provider-digitizes-pathology-for-primary-diagnostics-with-sectra,c2466662

The following files are available for download: