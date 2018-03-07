Bloomberg Tax And Baker McKenzie To Host 6th Annual Global Transfer Pricing Conference April 12-13

ARLINGTON, Virginia, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Bloomberg Tax and Baker McKenzie today announced that they will be hosting their sixth annual Global Transfer Pricing Conference, in association with the Tax Management Education Institute, in Paris on April 12-13 at The Westin Paris - Vendôme. The conference will focus on the European Union and OECD tax policy agendas for 2018, the implications of U.S. tax reform for non U.S. multinational corporations, the new OECD discussion drafts on profit splits and attributing profit to permanent establishments, and taxation of the digital economy. For registration information, visit https://www.bna.com/globaltransferpricing-paris/.

The Global Transfer Pricing Conference Series brings together top government and regulatory officials, senior practitioners from large multinational corporations, and leading transfer pricing professionals. OECD and EU representatives will provide insights on their tax agendas for 2018, with keynote addresses from Stephen Quest, Director General for Taxation and Customs Union, European Commission and Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration at the OECD. Corporate representatives will share lessons learned from filing their first country-by-country reports and insights on the future implications of BEPS Action 13.

"Bloomberg Tax is delighted to be back in Paris with Baker McKenzie convening the premier conference for global transfer pricing professionals," said Darren McKewen, President, Bloomberg Tax. "With top representatives from the OECD, EU, multinational corporations and governments from around the globe, this year's conference is sure to be another must-attend event."

Additional featured speakers include:

Melinda Brown, Senior Transfer Pricing Advisor, Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD

Béatrice Deshayes, Group Tax Director, LVMH

Catherine Harlow, Head of Transfer Pricing, Astra Zeneca

Sandra Knaepen, Head of Mutual Agreement Procedure Unit, Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD

Jonathan Peacock QC, Queen's Counsel, 11 New Square

Carlos Perez Gomez Serrano, Head of Transfer Pricing, Mexican Tax Administration

Stéphane Mamou, Head of Global M&A, Tax & Transfer Pricing, Safran

Gael Perraud, Directorate of Tax Legislation, Ministry of Finance, France

Timothy Power, Deputy Director, Business and International Tax Group, HMRC United Kingdom

Irene Ros, Global Transfer Pricing Manager, Shell International BV

Arnaud Sage, French Competent Authority, Ministry of Finance, France

Stig Sollund, Director, Ministry of Finance, Norway; co-Chair of United Nations Sub-Committee on Transfer Pricing

Jefferson VanderWolk, Head of Tax Treaty, Transfer Pricing & Financial Transactions Division, Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD

Ingela Willfors, Director, International Tax Issues, Sweden, co-Chair of United Nations Sub-Committee on Transfer Pricing

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading tax practitioners in our renownedTax Management Portfolios'with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax technology solutions on our proprietary Advantage platform help practitioners simplify complex processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/tax/.

About Baker McKenzie

Baker McKenzie helps clients overcome the challenges of competing in the global economy. We solve complex legal and tax problems across borders and practice areas. Our unique culture, developed over 65 years, enables our 13,000 people to understand local markets and navigate multiple jurisdictions, working together as trusted colleagues and friends to instill confidence in our clients. Our Global Transfer Pricing practice includes over 200 lawyers and economists who deliver innovative and commercially pragmatic advice and assistance in design, implementation and defense across markets. For more information, visit www.bakermckenzie.com.

About Tax Management Educational Institute

Tax Management Educational Institute (TMEI) is an independent educational organization founded by Tax Management, Inc., a subsidiary of The Bureau of National Affairs, Inc. TMEI is devoted solely to the conduct of responsible, professional seminars and conferences of the highest quality dedicated to issues of tax policy and practice, and to the funding of related scholarly endeavors.

