FormFactor Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FormFactor Inc. (NASD: FORM) will replace Calgon Carbon Corp. (NYSE: CCC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 12. Kuraray Co. is acquiring Calgon Carbon in a transaction expected to be completed on or about March 9 pending final conditions.FormFactor designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. Headquartered in Livermore, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Semiconductor Equipment Sub-Industry index.For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.comABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICESS&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.com