OASIS Group Acquires Box-it

OASIS Group, the fastest growing records and information management (RIM) company across Europe, have confirmed the completion of their most substantial acquisition to date. In a deal finalised on February 28th, the company acquired Box-it UK Limited and Box-it Document Solutions Limited located in Hampshire, UK.

"We are delighted to add Box-it UK to the OASIS family. Together with our capabilities as an international RIM provider and the presence of Box-it across the UK, our intent as a parent company, is to grow Box-it to its full potential", states Dennis Barnedt, Founder and Vice Chairman of OASIS Group. "Both companies will advance from the significant benefits each one provides, which in turn, will contribute to building on a successful business within a competitive market".

"Increasing our footprint in the UK market, plus adding new business processes and digital offerings, is part of our long-term strategic plan to better serve our current and future clients", cites Brian Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of OASIS Group.

"With the acquisition of Box-it by OASIS Group, the future looks bright for this substantial business and will enable further consolidation in the document management industry" added Simon McCowen, Chairman and Principal Shareholder of Box-it.

This transaction marks the 31st successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is one of the largest and most diverse professional record and information management companies in Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU, OASIS employs over 350 team members and offers its services to over 5,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. Most recently, for the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. http://www.OASISGroup.com

