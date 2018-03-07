Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry selected for participation in the Åland FLEXe-demo project in Finland

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 7 March 2018 12:00 (EET)

CLIC Innovation has selected Pöyry for the Leadership of its Cluster "Energy Storage" for the Åland FLEXe-demo project in Finland.

Åland is an archipelago of 6,500 islands with 30,000 inhabitants lying at the entrance to the Gulf of Bothnia in the Baltic Sea. The Åland FLEXe-demo project is one of the largest island trials in the world to switch to 100% renewable energy. It is supported by the Finnish government and involves a number of leading companies including Pöyry. The project comprises six clusters, of which Pöyry has been selected for the Energy Storage Cluster.

As Energy Storage Cluster Leader for the Åland FLEXe-demo project, Pöyry will manage the development of the storage system for Åland with two main aims, namely short-term grid stabilisation and long-term seasonal storage capacity to get the island through the winter on renewable power sources. The challenge is to integrate the storage system into the wider design that will comprise a high content of variable renewables (Wind and PV), biomass, and the envisaged transition to e-mobility of public and private transport, all connected through a smart grid. As well as technical integration, it is essential to re-design the present energy market, in order to make investments, new services and smart operation for flexibility all economically viable.

"Optimising energy storage of different timescales and especially seasonal storage to compensate summer-winter variation in Finland is extremely demanding. It is also the critical subsystem to ensure the stability, security and economical viability of the fully renewable energy system to be designed for the Åland Islands. To achieve this Pöyry complements FLEXe-ecosystem with latest know-how in energy storage systems," says Tommy Jacobson, CEO of CLIC Innovation and Leader of the Åland FLEXe-demo project.

"Pöyry is proud to contribute an important step in the world's renewables conversion, this project puts us as a company at the forefront of developments in the new energy world," says Michael Gruenenfelder, Regional Director Europe & New Markets for Thermal Power and Renewable Energy at Pöyry.

Did you know?Pöyry is involved in renewable power generation projects totalling over 60 GW of installed capacity worldwide.

