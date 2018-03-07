Invitation to UPM's Capital Markets Day

(UPM, Helsinki, 7 March 2018 at 14:00 EET) - UPM will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in London on Thursday, 31 May 2018.

UPM has consistently improved its financial, social and environmental performance in recent years. Our business model, performance culture and effectiveness in capital expenditure have delivered excellent results. We continue to aim higher.

Limitless opportunities of bioeconomy

In the coming decade, changing consumer behaviour globally and new middle-class consumers in emerging markets will both create remarkable new demand but also raise the bar for businesses when it comes to responsibility. Answering this demand growth with sustainable and safe solutions provides limitless value creation opportunities for UPM's businesses today and in the future.

Aiming higher with continued transformation and earnings growth

UPM is in better standing than ever. Over the coming years, we can allocate more capital to growing and transforming the company while simultaneously distributing attractive dividend to our shareholders and maintaining headroom in our strong balance sheet.

Participants of the Capital Markets Day will have the opportunity to discuss UPM's strategy, performance, growth, innovation and responsibility with the company's top management.

Participants are kindly asked to register for the event by email, address ir@upm.com (mailto:ir@upm.com). Please register your participation by 18 May, 2018.

The venue of the event:

Landing Forty Two

The Leadenhall Building

122 Leadenhall Street

London EC3V 4AB.

Preliminary schedule of the event (UK time):

9:30 am welcome coffee

10:00 am - 2:00 pm presentations

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm networking lunch

A live webcast of the presentations will be available via UPM's web site www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com). Recordings of the presentations will be posted on the site after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Aija Syvänen, UPM Investor Relations, Tel. +358 (0) 20 415 0033, email: aija.syvanen@upm.com (mailto:aija.syvanen@upm.com)

UPM, Investor Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 (0) 20 415 0033

ir@upm.com (mailto:ir@upm.com)

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9.00-16.00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com (mailto:media@upm.com)

