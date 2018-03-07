Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: CDW's Quarterly Sales Jumped 9.9%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 14.7%

Stock Monitor: MIND C.T.I. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

CDW's total net sales were $3.84 billion in Q4 2017 compared to $3.49 billion in Q4 2016, reflecting an increase of 9.9%. On an average daily sales basis, the Company's net sales grew 8.2% on a y-o-y basis and 7.5% and on a constant currency basis. Currency impact to net sales growth was driven by favorable translation of the Canadian to US dollar and favorable translation of the British pound to US dollar. CDW's reported revenue numbers were in-line with analyst' estimates.

During Q4 2017, CDW's gross profit was $614 million compared to $578 million for Q4 2016 representing an increase of 6.3%. The Company's gross profit margin was 16.0% for the reported quarter versus 16.5% in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The decline in gross margin was primarily driven by increased hardware sales and an ongoing competitive marketplace.

For Q4 2017, CDW's total selling and administrative expenses and advertising expense were $393 million, up 3.2% compared to $381 million in Q4 2016, primarily driven by sales compensation, partially offset by lower senior management incentive compensation.

During Q4 2017, CDW's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $297 million compared to $274 million in Q4 2016, representing an increase of 8.7%. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.7% compared to 7.8% in the prior year's same quarter.

CDW's net income was $195 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $103 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income, which excluded among other things, acquisition-related intangible asset amortization, integration expenses, equity-based compensation and the associated tax benefits, and certain non-recurring items, was $0.99 per diluted share in the reported quarter versus $0.86 per diluted share for the prior year's comparable quarter, representing an increase of 14.7%. CDW's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.98 per share.

For full year (FY) 2017, CDW's net sales advanced 8.7% to $15.19 billion compared to $13.98 billion in FY16. On an average daily sales basis, the Company's net sales grew 8.7% on a y-o-y basis and 8.9% on a constant currency basis.

For FY17, CDW's net income totaled $523 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, compared to $424 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $606 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $569 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, in FY16.

CDW's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the total Corporate segment's net sales were $1.64 billion, 6.4% higher on an average daily sales basis from Q4 2016. The Company's total Small Business segment's net sales grew 6.1% on an average daily sales basis in the reported quarter to $315 million.

For Q4 2017, the total Public segment's net sales were $1.45 billion, 7.4% higher on an average daily sales basis than Q4 2016. Public results were led by sales to both Government and Education customers, which increased 17.1% and 7.8%, respectively. Net sales for CDW's Canadian and UK operations combined as "Other" were $428 million, 20.3% higher on an average daily sales basis in the reported quarter.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, CDW's cash and cash equivalents were $144.2 million. The Company's current maturities of long-term debt were $25.5 million at the end of Q4 2017. CDW's net leverage ratio was 2.6% as on December 31, 2017, compared to 2.7% on December 31, 2016. For FY17, the Company's cash from operating activities totaled $777.7 million compared to $604.0 million for the year ago same period.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, CDW's stock was slightly up 0.23%, ending the trading session at $74.11.

Volume traded for the day: 887.17 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 863.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 7.19%; previous six-month period - up 19.40%; past twelve-month period - up 24.60%; and year-to-date - up 6.65%

After yesterday's close, CDW's market cap was at $11.32 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

