Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Jacobs Engineering's Q1 Bottom-Line Outshone Forecasts

Earnings Highlights and Summary

The Dallas, Texas-based Company reported revenues of $2.75 billion in Q1 FY18, which came in above the $2.55 billion recorded in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's revenue numbers outshone market expectations of $2.56 billion.

For the quarter ended December 29, 2017, the construction and technical services Company's net income attributable to common shareholders came in at $2.16 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $60.54 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. Excluding certain items, the Company reported an adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders of $96.98 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 versus $83.34 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable period. Furthermore, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.67 per share in Q1 FY18.

Operational Metrics

In Q1 FY18, Jacobs Engineering's direct cost of contracts was $2.26 billion versus $2.13 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's gross profit rose to $487.18 million in Q1 FY18 from $419.31 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The Company's gross margin also improved 130 basis points to 18% y-o-y in Q1 FY18. The Company incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $439.54 million in Q1 FY18, rising from $330.68 million in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted operating profit stood at $134.63 million in Q1 FY18.

Segment Results

In Q1 FY18, Jacobs Engineering's Aerospace & Technology segment's revenues grew to $721.57 million from $577.44 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's operating profit also increased to $65.82 million in Q1 FY18 from $51.09 million in the prior year's same quarter.

The Company's Buildings & Infrastructure segment's revenues rose to $658.47 million in Q1 FY18 from $580.62 million in the year ago comparable quarter. Furthermore, the segment's operating profit surged to $45.27 million in Q1 FY18 from $38.80 million in Q1 FY17.

Jacobs Engineering's Industrial segment's revenues fell to $749.32 million in Q1 FY18 from $751.74 million in Q1 FY17. Meanwhile, the segment reported an operating profit of $38.11 million in Q1 FY18, which came in above $25.13 million in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, The Company's Petroleum & Chemicals segment's revenues declined to $620.96 million from $641.81 million in Q1 FY17. However, the segment's operating profit rose to $27.56 million in Q1 FY18 from $23.65 million in Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

In Q1 FY18, the Company's cash flow from operations declined to $46.89 million from $110.43 million in Q1 FY17. As on December 29, 2017, Jacobs Engineering reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.06 billion compared to $774.15 million as on September 29, 2017. Furthermore, the Company had a long-term debt balance amounting to $2.59 billion as on December 29, 2017, versus $235.00 million as on September 29, 2017.

Outlook

Jacobs Engineering's management raised its adjusted EPS outlook for the full fiscal year 2018, including the approximate nine-month contribution from the CH2M acquisition, to $3.85 to $4.25 from the prior guidance of $3.55 to $3.95.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Jacobs Engineering Group's stock marginally advanced 0.15%, ending the trading session at $60.20.

Volume traded for the day: 1.22 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.21 million shares.

Stock performance in the last previous six-month period - up 9.20%; and past twelve-month period - up 6.70%

After yesterday's close, Jacobs Engineering Group's market cap was at $8.43 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Technical Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors