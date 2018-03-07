Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Genuine Parts Boosted its Dividend by 7%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 08, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 07, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 07, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on GPC:

Dividend Declared

On February 20, 2018, Genuine Parts announced a 7% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend for 2018. The Company's Board of Directors, at its February 19, 2018, Board meeting, increased the cash dividend payable to an annual rate of $2.88 per share compared to the previous dividend of $2.70 per share. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share is payable April 02, 2018, to shareholders of record March 09, 2018.



Genuine Parts' indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.17%, which is considerably higher compared to the average dividend yield of 2.00% for the Services sector. The Company has paid a cash dividend every year since going public in 1948, and 2018 marks the 62nd consecutive year of increased dividends paid to shareholders.

Dividend Insight

Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.50 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Genuine Parts is forecasted to report earnings of $6.04 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.88 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Genuine Parts' cash and cash equivalents totaled $314.90 million compared to $242.88 million as on December 31, 2016. For the full-year 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $845.04 million compared to $946.08 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Genuine Parts

On February 20, 2018, Genuine Parts announced that its Board of Directors approved two corporate officer changes, effective immediately. Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. was named Senior Vice President of Finance, and Derek B. Goshay was appointed Vice President of Safety & Sustainability.

Mr. Rutledge was earlier Vice President of Finance and has served the Company in a variety of finance and accounting roles for 18 years, including 8 years as an officer. Mr. Goshay was most recently the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for EIS, Inc.(subsidiary) and has served in similar roles across several of Genuine Parts' businesses in his 15 years with the Company.

About Genuine Parts Co.

Genuine Parts is a distributor of automotive replacement parts in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the UK, Germany, and Poland. The Company also distributes industrial replacement parts and electrical and electronic materials in the US, Canada, and Mexico through its Motion Industries and EIS, Inc. subsidiaries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Genuine Parts' stock was marginally up 0.82%, ending the trading session at $92.53.

Volume traded for the day: 735.93 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 10.36%

After yesterday's close, Genuine Parts' market cap was at $13.65 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.47.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

