Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Michael Kors' Revenue Climbed 6.5%; Adjusted EPS Rose 8%

Stock Monitor: Carter's Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Michael Kors' total revenue increased 6.5% to $1.44 billion, including a $114.7 million contribution from Jimmy Choo, which the Company owned for two months of the reported quarter. The Company had reported revenue of $1.35 billion in Q3 FY17. Michael Kors' reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.38 billion.

During Q3 FY18, Michael Kors' gross profit increased 9.7% to $884.0 million compared to $805.7 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted gross profit increased 9.9% to $885.6 million on a y-o-y basis, and as a percentage of total revenue was 61.5%, compared to 59.6% in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The y-o-y growth was largely driven by improved MK Retail gross margin, favorable Michael Kors channel mix, and the inclusion of the higher margin Jimmy Choo business.

For Q3 FY18, Michael Kors' income from operations was $313.5 million, or 21.8% as a percentage of total revenue, including a $5.7 million contribution from Jimmy Choo after amortization of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments and transaction and transition related costs. Income from operations was $341.9 million, or 25.3% as a percentage of total revenue, for Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted income from operations was $345.7 million, or 24.0% as a percentage of total revenue, in the reported quarter compared to $342.4 million, or 25.3% as a percentage of total revenue, for the prior year's same quarter.

Michael Kors' net income attributable to the Company was $219.4 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18, compared to net income attributable to Michael Kors of $271.3 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for Q3 FY17.

Michael Kors' adjusted net income attributable to the Company was $273.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 compared to $271.6 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for Q3 FY17. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.29 per share.

Michael Kors Holdings' Segment Results

During Q3 FY18, the MK Retail revenue increased 1.1% to $846.3 million driven in largely by 32 net new store openings since the end of Q3 FY17. The segment's comparable sales decreased 3.2% with better than anticipated performance in the Americas and Europe during the Holiday season.

For Q3 FY18, the Company's MK Wholesale revenue decreased 8.9% to $430.8 million and on a constant currency basis decreased 10.5%, driven by a strategic reduction in inventory levels in the channel. The MK Licensing revenue increased 12.3% to $48.3 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter.

Store Update

At December 30, 2017, Michael Kors operated 848 retail stores, including concessions, and an additional 150 retail stores, including concessions, were operated through licensing partners. Including licensed locations, there were 998 Michael Kors stores worldwide at the end of Q3 FY18.

Balance Sheet

As of December 30, 2017, Michael Kors' debt on the balance sheet totaled $992.5 million after repaying $450.0 million of term loans. The Company has approximately $1.00 billion available for future borrowings under its revolving credit facilities. Michael Kors' inventory at December 30, 2017, was $677.2 million, including $117.1 million for Jimmy Choo and $560.1 million for Michael Kors.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, Michael Kors is forecasting total revenue to be in the range of $1.11 billion and $1.13 billion. The Company is estimating operating margin to be approximately 10.0% and diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.55, including the dilution from Jimmy Choo of approximately $0.07.

For fiscal 2018, Michael Kors is projecting total revenue to be approximately $4.66 billion, including between $225 million and $230 million of incremental Jimmy Choo revenue. The Company expects operating margin to be approximately 18.0% and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.40 to $4.45, with no incremental impact from Jimmy Choo.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Michael Kors' stock was marginally up 0.26%, ending the trading session at $62.07.

Volume traded for the day: 1.38 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 7.05%; previous six-month period - up 44.99%; and past twelve-month period - up 70.01%

After yesterday's close, Michael Kors' market cap was at $9.65 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.00.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Textile - Apparel Clothing industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors