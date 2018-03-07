Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Kimberly-Clark Raised its Dividend by 3.1%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 08, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 07, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 07, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on KMB:

Dividend Declared

On January 23, 2018, Kimberly-Clark's Board of Directors approved a 3.1% increase in the quarterly dividend for 2018. The Company's quarterly dividend will increase to $1.00 per share, up from $0.97 per share in 2017. Kimberly-Clark's first dividend will be payable on April 03, 2018, to stockholders of record on March 09, 2018.

Kimberly-Clark's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.55%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 1.83% for the Consumer Goods sector. This recent hike is the Company's 46th consecutive annual increase in dividend.

Dividend Insight

Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.57 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Kimberly-Clark is forecasted to report earnings of $7.40 for the next year, which is considerably higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $4.00 per share.

Kimberly-Clark's cash provided by operations was $863 million in Q4 2017 and $871 million in Q4 2016. The Company's full-year cash provided by operations was $2.93 billion in FY17 compared to $3.23 billion in FY16. The decline in operating cash flow was driven by higher tax payments. Kimberly-Clark's share repurchases were 0.9 million shares at a cost of $100 million in Q4 2017, bringing full-year repurchases to 7.2 million shares at a cost of $900 million. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Kimberly-Clark

On March 01, 2018, Kimberly-Clark announced that it has won a 2018 Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in the Greenhouse Gas Management (Goal Setting) category, the Company's second Climate Leadership Award in two years.

The Climate Leadership Award is presented by the Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and The Climate Registry and celebrates organizations that set and achieve aggressive greenhouse gas reduction goals.

Kimberly-Clark has been making considerable progress toward its energy and climate goals. The Company's Sustainability 2022 strategy calls for a 20% reduction of absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 2022 (from 2005 levels) to be achieved through reduced energy consumption, greater efficiency and the increased use of alternative and renewable energy sources.

Kimberly-Clark expects to achieve more than a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, four years ahead of the original 2022 target. Kimberly-Clark has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 970,000 metric tons since 2005, equivalent to over 2 billion miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Kimberly-Clark's stock slightly declined 0.11%, ending the trading session at $113.05.

Volume traded for the day: 1.99 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Kimberly-Clark's market cap was at $39.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.27.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

