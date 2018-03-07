Mezzi Holdings Inc.: Mezzi Appoints Jackson Warren To Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("Mezzi", or the "Company") (TSX-V: MZI), (FRA: 0MZA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jackson Warren to the Advisory Board of the Company to help assist with the review of business opportunities, which may include the development of or acquisition of blockchain enhanced eCommerce applications directly relating to the Company's core business.

Mr. Warren is a pioneering figure in the digital currency and Blockchain space. He brought the world its first physical bitcoin brokerage and its first Bitcoin ATM in 2013. He founded and ran one of Canada's early digital currency exchanges and in recent years served as CEO of Xapcash Technologies Inc., Director of Neptune Dash (DASH) and as Chief Operating Officer of BTL Group Ltd., an enterprise-class Blockchain solutions company that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BTL).

Mr. Warren joins the additions of Gary Boddington and David Chan to the Company's recently formed advisory board that is assisting Mezzi with the review and identification of additional business opportunities.

