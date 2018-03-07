Hannover House, Inc.: Director and Star Daniel Roebuck Leads A Multi-City Bus Tour In Support of the March 23 Theatrical Release of "GETTING GRACE"

Veteran Film & Television Star Meets an Enthusiastic Mob of Fans and Tourists in New York's Times Square on Tuesday, March 6, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / On the fourth day of an eighteen-day, twenty-six city promotional tour, veteran film and television actor Daniel Roebuck was mobbed on Tuesday by fans and enthusiastic tourists in New York's infamous Times Square. The affable Roebuck charmed the crowd, posed for selfies with tourists and talked up his feature film directing debut, the acclaimed family film "GETTING GRACE."

Veteran Film & TV Actor Daniel Roebuck is surrounded by the New York youth-dance squad from Studio L in New York's Time Square, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018

"The response in New York has been amazing," said Roebuck as he stood in front of his billboard-wrapped Winnebago Bus. "People are responding to the concept of the film, the spectacle of the giant poster art and the novelty of meeting the star of the movie right here in Times Square," he continued. "We have been holding word-of-mouth screenings each night as we travel across the country, and all this activity is building tremendous buzz and enthusiasm for the film. I don't know of any other film that has launched a similar road-trip tour, so we're excited to be forging this new path."

Fans & Tourists enjoyed meeting star and director Daniel Roebuck, and posing for photos in front of one of the two GETTING GRACE Tour Vehicles

Daniel Roebuck is a widely recognized star from over one-hundred feature film roles (including "THE FUGITIVE", "U.S. MARSHALLS" and the current Christian theatrical hit "LET THERE BE LIGHT") as well as from the enormously successful TV series recurring roles in "LOST" and 8-seasons of "MATLOCK" with Andy Griffith. Roebuck has been joined in different cities by other cast members, including newcomer Madelyn Dundon in the title role and film veteran Marsha Dietlein. "GETTING GRACE" tells the story of a teenaged girl's unusual response to a terminal cancer diagnosis. Other stars include Dana Ashbrook, Timothy Goodwin and Dwayne Whittaker. The film is rated PG-13 and has already won the best picture accolade at two, major film festivals.

Even Lady Liberty joined in the fun with star and director Daniel Roebuck in New York's Times Square, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018

"We're heading tomorrow down to Washington, D.C.," said Roebuck. "There will be a press event at the National Press Club on Thursday and a screening that night at the Regal Majestic 20 in Silver Spring, Maryland. From there we hit twenty-more cities and conduct twelve-more evening screenings. We're having a great time and spreading the word about this unique film," he concluded.

Principal cities visited on the tour, and screening events are:

March 3 - ALLENTOWN / BETHLEHEM, PA

March 4 - BOSTON, MA

March 5 - WATERBURY / HARTFORD, CT

March 6 - NEW YORK CITY

March 7 - PHILADELPHIA / HARRISBURG

March 8 - WASHINGTON, DC / BALTIMORE

March 9 - RICHMOND, VA

March 10 - LYNCHBURG, VA

March 11 - ROANOKE, VA

March 12 - GREENSBORO / WINSTON-SALEM / CHARLOTTE, NC

March 13 - RALEIGH / DURHAM / CHAPPEL HILL, NC

March 14 - CHARLOTTE, NC

March 15 - ATLANTA, GA

March 16 - NASHVILLE, TN

March 17 - CINCINNATI, OH

March 18 - LEHIGH VALLEY, PA

March 20-21 - LOS ANGELES, CA

March 22-23 - NEW YORK, NY

March 24 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

"GETTING GRACE" is being distributed to theatres beginning March 23 by Getting Grace Film, LLC, with theatrical servicing, booking and marketing by Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK: HHSE), a leading distributor of independent films. Major theatre circuits supporting the film's release include AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Harkins, Marcus, Malco and U.E.C. Theatres.

To learn more about the film, to see theatre locations or to view the trailer, visit the website at: www.GettingGraceTheMovie.com

TITLE LISTING INFORMATION:

TITLE: GETTING GRACE

GENRE: Comedy / Drama

DIRECTOR: Daniel Roebuck

STARS: Madelyn Dundon, Marsha Dietlin, Daniel Roebuck, Duane Whitaker and Dana Ashbrook.

WRITERS: Daniel Roebuck and Jeff Lewis

PRODUCERS: Daniel Roebuck, Tammy Roebuck, Mark Rupp, Davie Cabral

LOGLINE:

When a spunky teenaged girl with terminal cancer decides to make her own funeral arrangements, she sets in motion a plan that affects all of those around her in unexpected and positive ways.

TITLE SPECS: 2017 Production, Color, Dolby Stereo, 112 Mins., 2.35:1 Aspect Ratio.

MPAA RATING: PG 13, for thematic elements and some suggestive material.

RELEASE DATE: March 23, 2018 (approximately 80 Theatres).

FILM WEBSITE: www.GettingGraceTheMovie.com

(Includes link to trailer # 1).

FILM SYNOPSIS: Audiences would be hard pressed to find a more likable protagonist in any film. GRACE, the title character, is funny, sarcastic, empathetic and riveting. But, unfortunately, she is going to die.

Although Grace's time is short, her positive impact on the world around her is monumental. The story is about a young girl who knows that she is dying. Grace goes into a funeral home to learn about death and ends up teaching the disenfranchised funeral director, BILL, about life.

We soon learn that while trying to "hedge the bet" about her afterlife possibilities she is also trying her best to prepare her mother, VENUS, for a future without her only child. Venus, we learn, is not dealing with the sad imminent truth well and is reverting to her old ways of drinking and "drugging." Simultaneously, Grace humorously hijacks an ironically named "EMBRACE LIFE" class offered by her hospital for children dealing with their own fatal diseases and moves it to the funeral home. Not only does she do her best to teach the adults in her life to live their lives to the fullest, she has the same effect on her peers. And she discovers love, herself.

Grace is also desperately searching for someone to take care of her mother. Will it be Bill, REVEREND OSBURN (the hospital's chaplain) or RON, the charismatic and successful author of a book about the afterlife. Once those around her actually "GET" Grace (meaning they finally understand her), every one of them is able to transition to their own new life.

"GETTING GRACE" is an extraordinary story with a lead character who affects a chain of positive events in the lives of all she comes in contact with…be they doctors or morticians or her own mother. Through Grace, her loved ones learn that life need not be lived long to be lived fully.

For additional press materials and graphics, please contact Desiree Garnier at:

Desiree@HannoverHouse.com, tel. 479-283-8318.

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.