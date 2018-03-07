SRV Group Plc: SRV considers the issuance of new notes and announces a tender offer for its outstanding notes due December 2018

SRV Group Oyj (SRV), a Finnish construction company engaged in housing and business premises construction, has mandated OP Corporate Bank as Coordinator, Swedbank as Joint Lead Manager and Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG as Co-Manager to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings. A EUR-denominated up to 75 million senior unsecured capital markets transaction with an expected maturity of 4 years will follow, subject to market conditions.

MiFID II professionals / ECPs / No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not deemed within scope.

***SRV Group Plc announces tender offer via OP Corporate Bank***

OP Corporate Bank plc (the "Offeror") invites today the holders of the EUR 75 million 5.000 percent notes due 18 December 2018 (ISIN: FI4000076617) issued by SRV Group Plc (the "SRV")(the "Notes"), to tender their Notes for cash on the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 7 March 2018 (the "Tender Offer").

The Offeror proposes to accept for purchase any and all Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer. The Offeror however reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to decide on the acceptance for purchase of the Notes, including not to accept any purchase of the Notes.

The purchase price of the Notes is EUR 1,037.73 per nominal amount of EUR 1,000.00. Accrued and unpaid interest will be paid in respect of all the Notes validly tendered and delivered and accepted for purchase.

The offer period begins on 7 March 2018 and closes at 4:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET) on 16 March 2018. The indicative tender offer results will be announced on or about 19 March 2018, and the final tender offer results and completion date will be announced as soon as feasible, but no later than 26 March 2018. The settlement date of the Tender Offer will in no case be later than 3 April 2018, subject to the completion of the issue of the New Notes.

SRV is considering issuance of new euro-denominated fixed rate notes (the "New Notes"). The issuance of New Notes may take place in the near future subject to market conditions. The acceptance of the Tender Offer is subject to, without limitation, the pricing of the issue of the New Notes and the execution of an issuance agreement between the joint lead managers and SRV.

A noteholder that wishes to subscribe for New Notes in addition to tendering Notes for cash pursuant to the Tender Offer may receive priority in the allocation of the New Notes (the "New Issue Allocation"). The New Issue Allocation may be given for an aggregate nominal amount of New Notes up to the aggregate nominal amount of Notes subject to a noteholder's valid tender instruction, where an allocation of the New Notes is also requested. Such tender instruction must relate to a minimum of EUR 100,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes and be in multiples of EUR 1,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes thereafter in order to comply with the minimum subscription amount of the New Notes. Any tender and new issue allocation instruction that does not relate to a minimum of EUR 100,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes will be deemed to be a tender only instruction and no New Issue Allocation will be given in respect of such tender instruction. The dealer manager will only provide an allocation code to a noteholder who, in the sole discretion of the dealer manager belongs to the target market of the New Notes (i.e., eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended)).

OP Corporate Bank plc acts as offeror, dealer manager and tender agent for the Tender Offer.

Information in respect of the Tender Offer may be obtained from OP Corporate Bank plc: email: liabilitymanagement@op.fi / tel. +358 10 252 1668

For further information, please contact: Juha Pekka Ojala, President & CEO, SRV, tel. +358 40 733 4173, jp.ojala@srv.fi Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, SRV, tel. +358 (0)40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi Päivi Kauhanen, Senior Vice President, Communications, SRV, tel. +358 50 598

9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi www.srv.fi

Contact for Investor Relations (for Germany): Aalto Capital GmbH, tel. +49 (0)89 89 86 777 0, germany@aaltocapital.com

