sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

100,10  Euro		-1,00
-0,99 %
WKN: 850133 ISIN: FR0000120073 Ticker-Symbol: AIL 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,72
101,13
19:08
100,80
101,00
19:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA100,10-0,99 %