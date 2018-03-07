Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights February 28, 2018 267,175,560 Theoretical number of voting rights: 267,175,560 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 267,121,770

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at December 31, 2017 266,805,751 Exercise of stock options 19,302 Total number of shares as at January 31, 2018 266,825,053 Exercise of stock options 350,507 Total number of shares as at February 28, 2018 267,175,560

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

2018 first-quarter results: May 3, 2018

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 3, 2018

"Quiet period " starts April 3, 2018 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018

Ex-dividend date: June 1, 2018

Dividend payment: June 5, 2018

2018 first-half results: July 31, 2018

Quiet period1" starts July 1, 2018

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5.5 billion in 2017. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

