- Sales€1,741 million(+ 9.6% vs. 2016)
- EBITDA€106.4 million(6.1% of sales)
- Net income (Group share)€46.2 million(2.7% of sales)
Jacquet Metal Service SA (Paris:JCQ):
On March 7, 2018 the Board of Directors, chaired by Éric Jacquet, examined the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.
|€m
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|2017
|2016
|Sales
|417.9
|369.5
|1,741.1
|1,588.3
|Gross margin
|107.8
|95.1
|443.0
|385.9
|% of sales
|25.8%
|25.7%
|25.4%
|24.3%
|EBITDA1
|23.6
|14.5
|106.4
|54.7
|% of sales
|5.7%
|3.9%
|6.1%
|3.4%
|Adjusted operating income1
|17.5
|7.8
|84.2
|33.5
|% of sales
|4.2%
|2.1%
|4.8%
|2.1%
|Operating income 2
|14.8
|14.2
|80.8
|40.8
|Net income (Group share) ²
|9.1
|8.3
|46.2
|16.0
1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
2 2016 operating income and net income (Group share) include a non-recurring income of €6.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter and relating to the adjustment to the S+B Distribution acquisition price.
2017 Sales and earnings
Headlines
2017 was marked by:
- The positive impacts of measures to improve operating efficiency of S+B Distribution, which contributed €15.8 million to Group EBITDA in 2017 (versus €2.6 million in 2016 and a €6.2 million loss in 2015).
- 2017 sale prices +8.6% above 2016 sale prices, which were down 8% compared to 2015 sale prices.
- A +4.1% increase in volumes sold (excluding S+B Distribution).
In this context, all divisions improved their profitability. Accordingly, the Group's gross margin rose from 24.3% in 2016 to 25.4% in 2017, while EBITDA increased by 95% from €54.7 million in 2016 to €106.4 million in 2017.
Fourth quarter 2017
Group sales amounted to €418 million, +13.1% compared to Q4 2016, with the following effects:
- Volumes: +7.3%.
- Price: +5.8%. The price effect compared to Q3 2017 was +2.4%.
Group EBITDA came to €23.6 million (5.7% of sales) compared to €14.5 million (3.9% of sales) in Q4 2016.
Net income (Group share) amounted to €9.1 million compared to €8.3 million last year. Q4 2016 net income (Group share) includes a non-recurring income of €6.4 million relating to the adjustment to the S+B Distribution acquisition price.
Full-year results
Group sales amounted to €1,741 million, +9.6% compared to 2016, including the following effects:
- Volumes: +1% (+4.1% excluding S+B Distribution),
- Price: +8.6%.
Gross margin amounted to €443 million, representing 25.4% of sales (Q4: 25.8%) compared to 24.3% in 2016.
Operating expenses excluding non-recurring items amounted to €358.8 million in 2017, a 1.8% increase from €352.4 million in 2016 mainly due to the increase in Group sales and profit margins.
As a result, EBITDA came to €106.4 million (6.1% of sales) compared to €54.7 million (3.4% of sales) in 2016.
Net income (Group share) came to €46.2 million (2.7% of sales) compared to €16 million (1% of sales) in 2016.
Financial position at December 31, 2017
In 2017 the Group generated operating cash flow of €79.9 million (versus €43.1 million in 2016) and incurred capital expenditure of €31.9 million (versus €19.2 million in 2016).
As of December 31, 2017, operating working capital amounted to €383 million, including inventory of €418 mil- lion, and represented 22% of sales versus 23.4% at December 31, 2016. Group net debt stood at €183 million (€205 million at the end of 2016) compared to shareholders' equity of €332 million, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 55.2% compared to 69.2% at December 31, 2016.
In February 2018, the Group issued a Schuldscheindarlehen (private placement of debt instruments under German law) for €150 million. Maturing in April 2023 (repayable at maturity) and subject to improved financial conditions, this placement is intended to refinance the existing Schuldscheindarlehen (€88 million, maturing in October 2020) and to finance ongoing business and Group's development.
2017 Earnings by division
|
JACQUET Abraservice
|
STAPPERT
Stainless steel long products
|
IMS group
Engineering steels
|€m
|Q4 2017
|2017
|Q4 2017
|2017
|Q4 2017
|2017
|Sales
|91.8
|378.4
|105.0
|456.6
|219.4
|900.6
|Change vs. 2016
|19.2%
|17.0%
|9.8%
|9.8%
|12.1%
|6.4%
|Price effect
|4.2%
|8.9%
|7.4%
|12.1%
|5.4%
|6.9%
|Volume effect
|15.0%
|8.1%
|2.5%
|-2.2%
|6.7%
|-0.5%
|EBITDA 1 2
|4.9
|22.6
|6.0
|28.2
|8.9
|44.2
|% of sales
|5.3%
|6.0%
|5.7%
|6.2%
|4.1%
|4.9%
|
Adjusted operating income 2
|2.9
|13.7
|4.9
|25.6
|6.8
|36.3
|% of sales
|3.1%
|3.6%
|4.7%
|5.6%
|3.1%
|4.0%
1 Non-division operations contributed €3.9 million to Q4 2017 EBITDA and €11.4 million to 2017 EBITDA.
2 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
The JACQUET Abraservice division specializes in the distribution of stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. JACQUET and Abraservice have separate sales networks. It generated 74% of its business in Europe and 18% in North America.
2017 sales amounted to €378.4 million, a 17% increase compared to 2016 (Q4: +19.2%), including the following effects:
- Volumes: +8.1% (Q4: +15%)
- Price: +8.9% (Q4: +4.2%).
The gross margin rate came to 30.4% (Q4: 30.8%), while gross margin came to €115.1 million compared to €99.6 million in 2016.
EBITDA came to €22.6 million (6% of sales) compared to €10.8 million (3.3% of sales) in 2016.
The STAPPERT division specializes in the distribution of long stainless steel products in Europe. It generated 41% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €456.6 million, a 9.8% increase from €415.8 million in 2016 (Q4: +9.8%), including the following effects:
- Volumes: -2.2% (Q4: +2.5%)
- Price: +12.1% (Q4: +7.4%).
The gross margin rate rose 1 percentage point to 22.7%, while gross margin came to €103.7 million compared to €90.2 million in 2016.
EBITDA came to €28.2 million (6.2% of sales) compared to €16.3 million (3.9% of sales) in 2016.
The IMS group division specializes in the distribution of engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. It generated 48% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €900.6 million, a 6.4% increase compared to 2016 (Q4: +12.1%), including the following effects:
- Volumes: -0.5% (Q4: +6.7%)
- Price: +6.9% (Q4: +5.4%).
The gross margin rate rose 1.6 percentage point to 24.1% (Q4: 24.1%), while gross margin came to €217.5 million compared to €190.8 million in 2016.
EBITDA amounted to €44.2 million (4.9% of sales) compared to €18.3 million (2.2% of sales) in 2016. S+B Distribution (the distribution business purchased from the Schmolz+Bickenbach group in July 2015) contributed €15.8 million to EBITDA (3.1% of sales) versus €2.6 million in 2016 (0.5% of sales).
|Key financial information
|Income statement
|€m
|2017
|2016
|Sales
|1,741.1
|1,588.3
|Gross margin
|443.0
|385.9
|% of sales
|25.4%
|24.3%
|EBITDA 1
|106.4
|54.7
|% of sales
|6.1%
|3.4%
|Adjusted operating income 1
|84.2
|33.5
|% of sales
|4.8%
|2.1%
|Operating income 2
|80.8
|40.8
|Net income (Group share) ²
|46.2
|16.0
1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
2 2016 operating income and net income (Group share) include a non-recurring income of €6.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter and relating to the adjustment to the S+B Distribution acquisition price.
Balance sheet
|€m
|31.12.17
|31.12.16
|Goodwill
|68.3
|68.5
|Net non-current assets
|156.2
|147.6
|Net inventory
|418.0
|376.2
|Net trade receivables
|189.3
|171.3
|Other assets
|94.0
|91.7
|Cash cash equivalents
|102.1
|73.0
|Total assets
|1,027.9
|928.3
|Shareholders' equity
|331.8
|296.5
|Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations)
|106.5
|112.3
|Trade payables
|224.0
|176.4
|Total borrowings
|289.6
|281.2
|Other liabilities
|76.0
|61.8
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,027.9
|928.3
Cash flow
|€m
|2017
|2016
|Operating cash flow before change in working capital
|89.2
|45.3
|Change in working capital
|(9.3)
|(2.2)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|79.9
|43.1
|Capital expenditure
|(31.9)
|(19.2)
|Asset disposals
|1.0
|1.2
|Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service SA
|(11.8)
|(9.5)
|Interest paid
|(10.0)
|(9.6)
|Other movements
|(5.0)
|2.3
|Change in net debt
|22.1
|8.3
|Net debt brought forward
|205.3
|213.5
|Net debt carried forward
|183.1
|205.3
Activity report available: www.jacquetmetalservice.com.Q1 2018 release: Friday, May 4, 2018 before start of trading
Jacquet Metal Service is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels. The Group operates and develops a portfolio currently comprising four brands: JACQUET (stainless steel quarto plates), STAPPERT (long stainless steel products), Abraservice (wear-resistant quarto plates) and IMS group (engineering steels).
With 3,329 employees, Jacquet Metal Service has a network of 110 distribution centers located in 25 countries in Europe, China and North America.
