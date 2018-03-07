Point-of-sale, payment and online loyalty systems supplier Universe Group has signed an agreement with NetPay Merchant Services to offer their acquiring and onboarding solutions to its own retail clients, it announced on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said that, through its subsidiary HTEC, Universe already provided payment devices for both indoors and outside, as well as payment processing solutions. Increasing consumer conversion from cash to card was now driving more widespread adoption of ...

