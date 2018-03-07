The acquisition will complement Conga's product portfolio with expertise in web-based document creation, delivery, and collaboration.

Conga, the global leader in Intelligent Document Automation, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Octiv, an industry-leading provider of web-based document solutions.

The acquisition of Octiv will enhance the breadth and depth of the Conga Suite, widely considered the industry's most comprehensive Intelligent Document Automation Suite. Octiv will extend the Conga Suite by providing the ability to create, collaborate and manage web-based documents while measuring engagement throughout the lifecycle of a document. This enhanced offering will drive even greater results and value to Conga customers globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Octiv's employees and customers into the Conga family. We will bring our 5 Star approach to global customer success to the more than 300 organizations using the Octiv platform," said Conga CEO Matthew J. Schiltz. "Octiv's solution strategically complements the Conga Suite. It will power Conga customers who generate web-based documents to even greater success, while expanding our document and contract management user base."

"Joining forces with Conga offers an exciting opportunity for our customers and employees," said Octiv CEO David Kerr. "Conga's reputation for customer success, innovation, global support and complementary expertise in the document and contract management space gives us the ability to exceed our customers' expectations and accelerate the development of the platform."

Conga has continued its record-setting growth and commitment to providing end-to-end document and contract solutions. With the acquisition of Octiv and the recent addition of Conga Sign to its data management, document generation, and contract lifecycle management solutions, Conga offers flexible, single-vendor provided, true end-to-end intelligent document automation.

Octiv users and partners are invited to register to attend Conga's annual user conference, Conga Connect, April 3-4 in Chicago, to meet the team and learn more about the combined capabilities of Conga and Octiv's suite of solutions. For more details, visit www.congaconnect.com. Octiv customers and partners can request complimentary registration by emailing connect@getconga.com or asking their account rep.

About Octiv

Octiv's team has been dedicated to providing sales teams a better way to create the documents they need to close deals. Today, Octiv streamlines document workflows for teams across organizations including sales, legal, and information technology. Octiv's industry-leading technology enables companies to use the information they have in CRM, CPQ, ERP, and other back-office systems to create, collaborate on and deliver documents online.

About Conga

Conga developed its suite of enterprise-grade Intelligent Document Automation solutions to help businesses optimize their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, Conga Contracts, Conga ActionGrid, and Conga Sign, simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts, signing, and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 650,000 users in 85 countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

