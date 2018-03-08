sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,77 Euro		-0,04
-1,05 %
WKN: 879259 ISIN: TH0015010018 Ticker-Symbol: SIPF 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,67
3,90
07.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG51,80+2,37 %
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL3,77-1,05 %