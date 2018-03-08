Randgold Resources Ld: Press statement - Kinshasa

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / On Wednesday the 7th March 2018, a meeting took place between His Excellency President Joseph KABILA KABANGE of the Democratic Republic of Congo and representatives of the mining industries at their request.

The purpose of the meeting was to clarify certain aspects of the new Mining Code adopted by the two chambers of the Congolese parliament, which will be promulgated soon.

The representatives of the mining industry raised questions pertaining to their operations. The President gave assurances that the questions raised will be resolved through discussions with the Government, in the mining regulation to be adopted by the Government.

After a constructive debate, the mining operators agreed to continue discussions with the Government on issues existing in the current agreement once the new mining code has been signed into law.

Commenting on the statement, Randgold Resources chief executive Mark Bristow said the company would start its engagement with the Government representatives next week.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD



Issued by Randgold Resources Limited

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and media relations

randgold@dpapr.com

+44 207 557 7738



SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld



