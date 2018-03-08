sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Autoliv Nominated to Develop and Produce First Level 3 ADAS System for Geely

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has together with its software joint venture Zenuity, been selected to develop and produce the first Level 3 advanced driver assistance systems for Geely.

Autoliv was selected as supplier for Geely's Level 3 project, which includes ADAS electronic control units and software, radar systems, as well as mono vision and stereo vision camera systems. Geely selected Autoliv, including Zenuity, for its hardware and software capabilities and flawless execution in China.

"This award is a milestone for Autoliv, marking a new customer for the Zenuity software solution and also an expansion in the rapidly growing Active Safety market in China," says Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Autoliv. "We are honored to have been selected to embark on this project with Geely and look forward to the future collaboration towards autonomous driving," he continued.

Autoliv and Zenuity stands for a combined knowledge all from sensor to vehicle, and cloud-based software technology.

Inquiries:

Thomas Jönsson
Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +46-8-587-206-27

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 72,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 23 technical centers in nine countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier. Sales in 2017 amounted to about US $10.4 billion. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com

© 2018 PR Newswire