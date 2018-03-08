sprite-preloader
08.03.2018 | 10:57
(14 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: MGX to Acquire and Commercialize Clean Technology for Extraction of Lithium and Aluminum from Spodumene

Disruptive GreenTech to Increase Attractiveness of Hard Rock Lithium

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG); (OTCQB: MGXMF); (FSE 1MG) entered into a partnership with US-based Orion Laboratories LLC and Light Metals International Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize a new method of extracting lithium compounds from spodumene (hard rock) material and/or concentrate.

While the company is about to commercially deploy its petrolithium technology for the rapid lithium extraction from brine, today's announcement shows that, once again, MGX has become the go-to-choice for some of the world's most respected engineers with successfully tested greentech solutions to be taken to the next level by MGX, potentially superseding problematic conventional methods and disrupting an entire industry for the better.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://www.rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4380-MGX-to-Acquire-and-Commercialize-Clean-Technology-for-Extraction-of-Lithium-and-Aluminum-from-Spodumene

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4381-MGX-akquiriert-und-kommerzialisiert-saubere-Technologie-zur-Extraktion-von-Lithium-und-Aluminium-aus-Spodumen

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



