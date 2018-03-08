GlaxoSmithKline and its partner Innoviva announced on Thursday that the European Commission has approved a label update for the use of once-daily Relvar Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol, FF/VI). The FTSE 100 drugmaker said Relvar Ellipta is an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting ß2-agonist combination, with the label update for patients whose asthma was already adequately controlled on both an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting ß2-agonist. It said the Type II variation regulatory ...

