DGAP-Media / 2018-03-08 / 11:02 *Berlin, 8 March 2018 - Fyber N.V. (FSE:FBEN*), a leading mobile advertising technology company, today announced its preliminary investor conference attendance plan for 2018. Fyber will present at the below conferences, with top management also being available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors and analysts. Further conferences will be announced in the course of the year. May 08, 2018: SunTrust Robinson Internet & Digital Media Conf. San Francisco May 15, 2018: Needham Emerging Tech Conference New York City May 16, 2018: DVFA Spring Conference Frankfurt September 24, 2018: Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference Munich October 03, 2018: Berenberg TMT Conference Zurich November 26, 2018: DVFA Equity Forum Frankfurt December 11, 2018: Munich Capital Market Conference (GBC) Munich *###* *About Fyber* Fyber is a global technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Its mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering digital publishers and app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platforms enable cross-device advertising with a global reach of more than 1.2 billion unique monthly users, and has a strong focus on video advertising. Fyber was founded in 2010 and has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London and Beijing. The Company employs more than 300 people globally and is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FBEN'. *Investor Contact* Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 *Media Contact* Anja Ben Lekhal anja.benlekhal@kirchhoff.de +49 40 609 186 55 End of Media Release Issuer: Fyber N.V. Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication 2018-03-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 661725 2018-03-08

