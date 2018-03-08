EnBW International Finance B.V. / EnBW International Finance B.V.: annual report 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Diretcive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the chocie of EnBW International Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the financial reports at year end 31 December 2017 have been filed on 08 March 2018 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and are available on https://www.enbw.com/company/investors/news-and-publications/publications/

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EnBW International Finance B.V. via Globenewswire

