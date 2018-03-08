US discount retailer Dollar Tree gave a disappointing statement on its outlook after fourth-quarter performance and gave a annual results. On net sales that rose to $6.36bn from $5.64bn, net income from the final three months of the year to 3 February tripled to $1.04bn compared to $321.8m in the same period last year. The company's adjusted earnings per share came to $1.89. Both revenue and EPS came in below the average forecast from Wall Street analysts of $6.40bn and $1.90, respectively ...

