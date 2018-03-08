OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Presenting Today at LD Micro Virtual Conference

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX-V: OSS, OTC: OSSIF) is pleased to announce that CEO Dwayne Kushniruk will present the Company's investment thesis at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 8 at 4:30pm EST / 1:30 pm PST. Following the presentation, Mr. Kushniruk will answer investor questions.

The conference is being held via webcast and features over 50 companies in the small / micro-cap space. Investors can access Mr. Kushniruk's presentation at: www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26781.

Investors can view OneSoft's profile at: www.ldmicro.com/profile/OSS.V.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft ("MSFT") Cloud, in conjunction with Office 365, CRM Online, Microsoft BI and Microsoft Azure Machine Learning. OneSoft's business strategy is to seek opportunities to convert legacy business software applications that are historically cumbersome to deploy and costly to operate, to a more cost-efficient subscription-based business model utilizing the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and Services, with accessibility through any internet capable device.

Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use data science and Machine Learning to conduct predictive analytics on big data for the Oil & Gas pipeline industry, which assists operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements.

Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

(780) 437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

(416) 565-2805

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations, product creation revenues and profitability of the Company, the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize the technology with the capabilities, and Phillips 66's ability to use the technology, as described, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," "believe," "will," "intends," "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of delivering information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

In respect of the forward-looking information and statements, the Company has placed reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour and services; the efficacy of its software, its ability to complete projects to expected deadlines, the success of growth projects; future operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; and that there are no unforeseen material development or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to many factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates in general such as: costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; human capital engagement and availability, ability to access sufficient financial capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities within the United States. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act or other laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: OneSoft Solutions Inc.