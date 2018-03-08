Events to Explore Strategies and Solutions to Simplify, Modernize and Automate Customer Engagement

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the schedule for its annual Engage Customer Conferences, which include traveling roadshows and industry events taking place around the world. These highly interactive events focus on the latest technology and approaches for simplifying, modernizing and automating customer engagement.

The 2018 conference schedule includes:

Engage Global Conference, Sheraton Dallas Hotel, Dallas, Texas, May 14-17

Engage EMEA, Landmark Hotel, London, November 29

Engage APAC, with events planned in Australia and Asia in the second half of 2018, and in Japan at the Capitol Hotel, Tokyo, July 10

Verint's Engage "On the Road" series across EMEA takes place from March-September and includes:

Engage Middle East, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, March 28

Engage Nordics, Komsopol, Copenhagen, Denmark, April 12

Engage South Africa, Southern Sun Montecasino, Johannesburg, May 8

Engage South Africa, Marriott Crystal Towers, Cape Town, May 10

Engage Benelux, Spant Bussum, Bussum, Netherlands, May 29

Engage France, La Peninsula Hotel, Paris, June 14

Engage Spain, Hotel Urban, Madrid, June 21

Engage Germany, Frankfurt, September 13; venue specifics forthcoming

"This year's conferences will showcase how leading organizations across industries and around the world are partnering with Verint to help them elevate customer engagement as a competitive differentiator-by simplifying, modernizing and automating how they engage with customers," says Verint's Ryan Hollenbeck, senior vice president, global marketing.

Attendees will hear from Verint customers and partners, peers, industry analysts and other thought leaders about advances in workforce engagement, self-service, voice of the customer, compliance and fraud prevention. They'll also gain practical insights into industry trends and market drivers, while sharing real-world examples of how they're modernizing with the adoption of open, flexible solutions that support engaging their workforces, empowering their customers, and sharing intelligence to drive smarter, faster decisions.

During the course of the conferences and "on the road" regional events, attendees also will enjoy an array of external keynote presentations, insightful breakout and panel sessions, product innovation and customer experience zones, solutions lounges, "ask the experts" forums, pre-conference workshops and networking functions.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimisation, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organisations in more than 180 countries-including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

