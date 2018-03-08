Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2018) - Meadow Bay Gold (CSE: MAY) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "MAY", having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Meadow Bay is a gold exploration company whose primary focus is exploring and developing the Atlanta Gold Mine Project, located in Lincoln County, Nevada.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Meadow Bay" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_ul79nyxi/Meadow-Bay-Gold-CSEMAY-New-Listing



The Atlanta Mine is situated close to all necessary mining contractors and has infrastructure including power and water at the site.

The company is working with Gustavson Associates of Lakewood, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Technical Report to define an in-pit resource on its porphyry-hosted gold discovery. The purpose of the in-pit resource estimate is to identify that portion of the larger global resource that could be exploited under current market conditions through open-pit mining. In particular, the area immediately to the west of the historic Atlanta Mine shows exceptional promise.

A secondary purpose of the in-pit resource is to update the previous resource estimate and include the results of more recent drilling.

Robert Dinning, Chairman and CEO, stated: "Commissioning an in-pit resource represents a fundamental shift in Meadow Bay's thinking. Although our previous emphasis was on exploration, we feel that the combination of existing infrastructure and a defined resource provides an opportunity to move in a new direction. While we will continue to conduct exploration in Western Knolls and elsewhere in the Atlanta District, our primary goal is to maximize shareholder value by bringing the Atlanta Project toward a timely production decision."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.meadowbaygold.com, contact Robert Dinning, Chairman & CEO, at 604-641-4450. Investor relations are handled by Matthew Harrington of Launch IR, who can be reached at 613-882-7467.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com