Thanks to a one-off effect in the solar segment, the company was able to achieve a record turnover of €325 million in 2017.German PV production equipment provider, Manz AG has significantly increased its sales and operating results over the past financial year. Turnover rose 41% to a record level of €325 million, while EBIT reached €1.6 million, according to preliminary figures released today. In 2016, the company reported an operating loss of €36 million. "Following two years marked by losses in 2015 and 2016, we managed to achieve the turn-around in 2017 - we are now showing positive operational ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...