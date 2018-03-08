The National Mining Company of Chile (ENAMI) will be the first Chilean mining company that will have all of its electricity demand covered by clean energy sources. Supply of electricity under the long-term PPA will begin in April 2018.The National Mining Company of Chile (ENAMI) has awarded Spain's Acciona Energy a long-term PPA for the supply of electricity to several of its facilities in Chile. The PPA, which will come into effect starting from April, will cover 100% of the electricity consumption of ENAMI's plants in the regions of Antofagasta, Atacama and Coquimbos, as well as that of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...