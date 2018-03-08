Specialty graphene materials producer Applied Graphene Materials announced the first result of its collaboration with Magna Exteriors and SHD Composites on the W Motors Fenyr SuperSport tailgate on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the product was being presented by Magna at the 2018 JEC conference in Paris. It said the collaboration saw Magna enhance the tailgate of W Motors' performance-focused supercar using its graphene-enhanced 'Epoxy Prepreg', supplied by Applied's commercial partner SHD. ...

