Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Corporation: Transfer of the company's own shares

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

March 8, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

Amer Sports Corporation: Transfer of the company's own shares

The Board of Directors of Amer Sports Corporation has decided that a total of 200 071 Amer Sports shares will be transferred to the personnel participating in the Performance Share Plan 2013, Performance Share Plan 2016 and Restricted Stock Plan 2016 incentive programs. The transfer date of the shares is Friday, March 9, 2018.

Trading code: AMEAS

Number of shares: 200 071

Price/share: Gratuitous

After the transfer, Amer Sports Corporation will hold a total of 1,286,625 shares (1.1% of all shares).

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

