Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Corporation: Transfer of the company's own shares

Amer Sports Corporation: Transfer of the company's own shares
The Board of Directors of Amer Sports Corporation has decided that a total of 200 071 Amer Sports shares will be transferred to the personnel participating in the Performance Share Plan 2013, Performance Share Plan 2016 and Restricted Stock Plan 2016 incentive programs. The transfer date of the shares is Friday, March 9, 2018.
Trading code: AMEAS
Number of shares: 200 071
Price/share: Gratuitous
After the transfer, Amer Sports Corporation will hold a total of 1,286,625 shares (1.1% of all shares).
For further information, please contact:
Päivi Antola
Director, Corporate Communications and IR
Tel. +358 20 7122 537
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).
