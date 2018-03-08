WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood wins new contract with Saudi Aramco and SABIC

8 March 2018

Wood wins new contract to develop the world's largest crude oil to chemicals project for Saudi Aramco and SABIC

Wood has been selected to develop the world's largest fully integrated crude oil to chemicals (COTC) complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of Saudi Aramco and SABIC as the first PMC contractor. The company will provide front end engineering design (pre-FEED and FEED) and project management services during the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) phase, supporting the development of the complex that is expected to process 400,000 barrels per day and approximately nine million tons of chemicals and base oils annually.

The contract is expected to continue through to the start of operations, forecast for 2025. It will be executed from Wood's Reading and Al-Khobar offices.

Robin Watson, Wood's chief executive, said: "We are proud to have been selected to be a contractor with Saudi Aramco and SABIC to deliver this significant greenfield onshore facility that will be a first for Saudi Arabia and among the first in the world to integrate the refinery and chemical process in this way.

"Wood has a strong track record of successful delivery for both customers across their broad project portfolios. We will leverage our diverse capabilities, from design to EPC, to support the evolution of the facility at each phase. Our commitment is to combine our ingenuity, global expertise and local knowledge to ensure the safe, successful and timely delivery of this mega-project.

"Our close collaboration with the in-country supply chain and the creation of opportunities to nurture new industry talent in Saudi Arabia, will be central to our execution of this contract.'

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of around $10 billion. We provide performance driven solutions throughout the asset lifecycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, power & process, environment and infrastructure, clean energy, mining, nuclear and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in. www.woodplc.com

