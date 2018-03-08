ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of a conditional share award (structured as restricted stock units) over 206,177 shares (out of 225,645 shares) awarded on 7 March 2016, in connection with the executive's recruitment, as a one-off agreement that borrows from the Elementis Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 (as amended), which had a vesting date of 7 March 2018, at a cost of nil pence per share. Simultaneous sale of 93,173 shares to meet tax and related liabilities and the retention of 113,004 shares.