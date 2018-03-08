Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally

CHICAGO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has added 18 new Partners and Principals across its technology, industrial, consumer and financial sectors, as well as across sectors in its newly expanded Copenhagen office.

The 18 new Partners and Principals include three new consultants announced February 7 in the launch of the firm's new Heidrick Consulting business. Karla Martin and Barbara Spitzer joined Heidrick Consulting as Partners; Shaloo Kakkar Kulkarni joined as Principal.

"We are seeing growing demand globally for our expertise advising clients on leadership talent and accelerating their organizations' performance," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidrick & Struggles. "These new consultants will leverage our platform and intellectual property to provide our clients with the talent and advisory services they need to thrive in a fast-changing and uncertain world."

Global Technology & Services Practice: Partners Charul Madan (New Delhi) and Tom Murray (Boston) and Principal Akhil Verma (New York)

Madan joined the firm in November 2017 from a boutique executive search firm where he was Managing Partner and a key shareholder. He started his executive search career over 18 years ago, and has conducted more than 300 successful executive search engagements.

Murray brings extensive experience in human resources, talent management and recruiting. He was the first Chief Talent Officer for Dell Technologies with responsibility for executive talent strategy, talent management, learning and development, and succession planning.

Verma joins from WNS Global Services where he was the Corporate SVP, Americas. He will focus on big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and robotics process automation.

Industrial Practice: Scott Adams, Principal (Atlanta), Hunter Hohlt, Principal (Wash., D.C.) and Christine Yasaitis, Principal (New York)

Adams has over 10 years of executive search experience, focusing on a range of industry sectors, from public to private, private-equity-owned to smaller start-ups, and global Fortune 500 companies.

Hohlt is a member of the Aerospace, Defense and Aviation Practice, providing executive recruiting and leadership consulting for defense and aerospace clients. Prior to this role, he worked at PwC Strategy and Booz & Company.

Yasaitis is a member of the firm's Aerospace, Defense and Aviation Practice, providing executive search and leadership consulting services to U.S. and internationally-based aviation, aerospace and defense clients as well as private equity clients engaged in industrial and aerospace sector investments.

Consumer Markets Practice: Partner Mike Gibney (Los Angeles) and Principal Reenu Saraf (Mumbai)

Gibney brings 20 years of strategy, organizational transformation, and executive team alignment experience to Heidrick & Struggles. His background spans across the consumer products, industrial products, medical device, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and transport industries.

Saraf joined the firm from another leading global executive search firm, where she was Market Leader, Consumer Markets in India , leading a national team responsible for both consumer and life sciences engagements. Throughout her career, she has led over 200 search engagements across sectors including consumer products, retail, digital, media and education.

Financial Services Practice Welcomes Back Paul Charles, Partner (San Francisco)

Charles rejoins Heidrick & Struggles, having started his career with the firm, working in the asset management and legal & compliance sectors. He returns to the firm after three years with another global executive search firm, and will focus on senior leadership searches and advisory work across asset- and wealth management, private equity, private credit and venture capital.

Copenhagen Office: Partners Niels Bentzen, Peter Christiansen, Anne Mette Dissing-Imerkaer, Henrik Elsig Anderson and Frank Halborg; and Annbritt Nielsen, Principal

With the finalization of Heidrick & Struggles' acquisition of Amrop-Denmark on January 1, the firm added six consultants to its industry-leading team in Copenhagen.

"Adding key talent to our Copenhagen office will help us better address the talent and leadership needs of our clients across the Nordic region," said Jan Norgaard Lauridsen, Partner in Charge of Heidrick & Struggles' Copenhagen office.

Bentzen is a member of the Global Technology & Services Practice, advising clients in the technology and media sectors, and also within digital transformation across a broad range of sectors.

Christiansen is a member of the firm's Financial Services Practice, advising clients across sectors including corporate and investment banking, retail banking, consumer financial services, insurance, private equity, asset management and pension funds.

Dissing-Immerkaer is a member of both the Industrial and Consumer Markets Practices, bringing to the firm more than a decade of executive search experience.

Elsig Anderson leads the Nordic Heidrick Consulting Practice, working exclusively with leadership assessment, coaching and leadership development training in both the private and public sector.

Halborg is a member of the firm's global Financial Services Practice. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, he was a partner at another executive search firm, and spent ten years as a managing director in the banking industry.

Nielsen is responsible for senior-level executive search engagements across all functions of Financial and Professional Services in Scandinavia, focusing on search engagements within digital banking, data science, information technology, operations and risk.

